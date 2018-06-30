Tim Wu + Zephyr Teachout | The Curse of Bigness

Tim Wu and Zephyr Teachout discuss Wu’s new book “The Curse of Bigness: Antitrust in the New Gilded Age.”

We live in an "oligopoly age" where many industries are controlled by just a few firms — big banks, big pharma, big tech. Bigness has become too much of a drain on the nation's economy, and too far a deviation from the type of open capitalism that has, at times, created a broad-based wealth and promised a sense of opportunity to every generation. There is a good reason to believe that we once again face the "Curse of Bigness," in the phrase used by Justice Louis Brandeis, to describe the challenges confronting the United States a century ago. Columbia law professor Tim Wu tells the story of what went wrong, and calls for recovering the lost tenets of trustbusters as part of a broader revival of American progressive ideas in a new age of extreme economic inequality.

Joining Tim in conversation will be attorney, activist, and Fordham Law professor Zephyr Teachout, author of “Corruption in America: From Benjamin Franklin's Snuff Box to Citizens United.”