Lawrence P. Jackson: 2018 National Book Festival

Lawrence P. Jackson discusses "Chester B. Himes: A Biography" at the 2018 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Lawrence P. Jackson is the award-winning author of "Chester B. Himes: A Biography" (Norton), a finalist for the NAACP Image Award and the Edgar Award for Biography. A native of Baltimore, Jackson is a prominent historian known for his scholarship on African-American culture and literature. In addition to his highly praised biography of Himes, Jackson has written numerous books that explore African-American narratives: "My Father's Name: A Black Virginia Family after the Civil War," "The Indignant Generation: A Narrative History of African American Writers and Critics" and "Ralph Ellison: Emergence of Genius, 1913-1952." Jackson's forthcoming book is a collection of essays, "Christmas in Baltimore." He is the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of English and History at John Hopkins University.