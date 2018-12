Alan Hollinghurst: "The Sparsholt Affair" | Talks at Google

Alan Hollinghurst is the award-winning author of "The Swimming Pool Library", "The Folding Star", and 2004 Man Booker Prize winner "The Line of Beauty".

In this talk, he reads from his first novel in six years, "The Sparsholt Affair", a multi-generational exploration of the legacy of a family scandal and the shifting attitudes towards England's gay community from World War II to the present day.