Martha C. Nussbaum: The Monarchy of Fear

Acclaimed scholar and humanist Martha C. Nussbaum turns her attention to the current political climate crisis of party polarization, divisive rhetoric, and the increasing inability of two halves of the country to communicate with one another in her most recent work, The Monarchy of Fear. At the heart of the problem, Nussbaum sees a simple truth: The political is always emotional, and the psychological constant of fear of the other will always be at-the-ready to fuel the fires of anger, disgust, envy, and blame. Drawing on a mix of historical and contemporary examples, from classical Athens to the musical Hamilton, Nussbaum will discuss the emotions behind our political culture, and suggest a roadmap for where we might go next.