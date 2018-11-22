Michael Arceneaux | I Can't Date Jesus

Join us as Michael Arceneaux sits down with Doreen St. Felix from The New Yorker to share his story.
It’s no question that equality for LGBTQ people has come a long way, but voices of persons of color within the community continue to remain stifled to this day. With distinctive wit and candor, I Can’t Date Jesus is Michael Arceneaux’s impassioned look at minority life in today’s America, challenging every bigoted and ignorant argument along his journey into self-acceptance, in a world that seeks to reject him.
Michael writes with an engaging tone about coming out to his mother; growing up in Houston, Texas; being approached for the priesthood; his obstacles in embracing close and intimate encounters; and the persistent challenges of young people who feel marginalized and denied the chance to pursue their dreams.
I Can’t Date Jesus is a timely collection of essays that tell—without apologies—what it’s like to be outspoken and brave in a divisive world.