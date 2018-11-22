​Jill Lepore: These Truths

The American experiment rests on three ideas—“these truths,” Jefferson called them—political equality, natural rights, and the sovereignty of the people. But according to renowned historian and best-selling author Jill Lepore, it rests, too, on “a dedication to inquiry, fearless and unflinching.” Witty, endlessly curious, and astonishingly lucid, Lepore returns to CHF with “the most ambitious one-volume American history in decades." American cultural historian Eric Slauter joins Lepore for a conversation focused on her groundbreaking investigation of an American past that claims to have placed truth itself at the center of the nation’s history—and asks whether the actual course of events has supported this claim or, in fact, belied it.