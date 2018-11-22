Neoliberalism’s World Order

Adam Tooze, Quinn Slobodian, and Atossa Araxia Abrahamian discuss neoliberalism, globalization, and the future of democracy.

At Verso Books in Brooklyn, September 20, 2018.

Ten years after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers nearly shattered the global economy, basic questions about the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression remain unanswered. What drove the accumulation of private debt and financialization of the economy that made the downturn possible? Was this a crisis for neoliberalism? Given its association with globalization, is a defense of national sovereignty the only way to take back democratic control from neoliberal forces? How has this shaped the populist revolts now transforming the global order, and how might the left respond?

—-

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS:

Adam Tooze is Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Professor of History at Columbia University, where he also directs the European Institute. He is author of “Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World.”

Quinn Slobodian is associate professor of history at Wellesley College. His most recent book is “Globalists: The End of Empire and the Birth of Neoliberalism.” Forthcoming is “Nine Lives of Neoliberalism” (Verso Books), co-edited with Dieter Plehwe and Philip Mirowski. He is currently writing a book with the working title “Hayek’s Bastards” on the neoliberal roots of the far right.

The conversation is moderated by Atossa Araxia Abrahamian, senior editor at the Nation and a contributing editor at Dissent.