PEN Out Loud: Lest We Forget

PEN America and the Strand present a retrospective of 2018 through the eyes of some of our most talented authors. Panelists, from left to right: moderator Rakesh Satyal, Ingrid Rojas Contreras, Wayétu Moore, and Amitava Kumar.

Amitava Kumar’s “Immigrant, Montana” blends the traditional coming of age novel with the story of an Indian immigrant coming to America, in a book that was referred to as “bio-fiction.” Wayetú Moore’s “She Would Be King” weaves together the historical facts of the founding of Liberia with magical realism, bringing together characters from all corners of the African diaspora. Together, these authors will speak about their work, this year’s news cycles, and what it means to work as a writer in an era of “fake news” and “alternative facts.”