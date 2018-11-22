Sujatha Gidla: 2018 National Book Festival

Sujatha Gidla discusses "Ants Among Elephants: An Untouchable Family and the Making of Modern India" at the 2018 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Sujatha Gidla was born an "untouchable" in Andhra Pradesh, India. (Untouchables are from the lowest caste or born without a caste.) She studied physics at the Regional Engineering College, Warangal. Her writing has appeared in The Oxford India Anthology of Telugu Dalit Writing. Her new book, "Ants Among Elephants: An Untouchable Family and the Making of Modern India" (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), is a memoir of her uncle, who was a Maoist leader and founder of a left-wing guerrilla group. Gidla lives in New York and works as a conductor on the subway.