Evan Narcisse Talks About Writing Rise of the Black Panther

Evan Narcisse is the coauthor with TaNehisi Coates of Rise of the Black Panther, a bestselling series that presents the backstory of the most popular black character in comic book history. The six-issue series is now available as a bound graphic novel.

Rise of the Black Panther provides a mythic foundation for the Marvel comic book franchise that has become a transformative cultural phenomenon, enlisting the talents of some of America’s leading African American public intellectuals and writers, including Coates and Roxane Gay.

Narcisse is a long-time comic book critic for io9, the sci-fi blog. His reviews and articles have also appeared in Essence, the Washington Post, and Atlantic Monthly.