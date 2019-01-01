​Tim Wu: The Curse of Bigness

We live in an "oligopoly age" in which many industries are controlled by just a few firms—big banks, big pharma, big tech. Bigness has concentrated not just economic but also political power in too few hands. So says Columbia law professor Tim Wu, who coined the term "net neutrality" and comes to CHF to discuss his most recent book, The Curse of Bigness: Antitrust in the New Gilded Age. Calling for tighter antitrust enforcement and an end to corporate bigness, Wu explains not only what went wrong, but what its broader implications are for our economy, our society, and capitalism at large.