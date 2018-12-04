Luis Alberto Urrea: 2018 National Book Festival

Luis Alberto Urrea discusses "The House of Broken Angels" at the 2018 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Luis Alberto Urrea is a best-selling author of poetry, fiction and essays. He is a distinguished professor of creative writing at the University of Illinois-Chicago. Urrea is also a member of the Latino Literature Hall of Fame, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and a PEN/Faulkner Award finalist. His published works include "The Devil's Highway: A True Story," "Tijuana Book of the Dead," "Nobody's Son: Notes from an American Life," "Queen of America," "The Hummingbird's Daughter" and "The Fever of Being." His most recent book, is "The House of Broken Angels" (Little, Brown).