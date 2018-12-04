Appel Salon | John Irving | December 4, 2018

"Well, in the case of The World According to Garp, I thought I was taking sexual hatred, sexual intolerance, sexual discrimination to truthful extremes... What disheartened me in re-reading the novel 40 years later is how I couldn't find the exaggeration. It seemed to me to be closer to reading a newspaper than I normally like. It seemed to me that what I thought was extreme has not only not gone away, it has become commonplace." —John Irving

John Irving appeared at the Toronto Reference Library to discuss the 40th anniversary of his seminal The World According to Garp with Sam Tanenhaus.