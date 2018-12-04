Malala Yousafzai: The Waterstones Interview

[Note: The description below is taken from the Youtube channel of Waterstones, which interviewed Malala Yousafzai] After sharing her story in I Am Malala, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize-winner, Malala Yousafzai, returns with another book, We Are Displaced which shares the stories of other young girls from around the world who have all been displaced from their homes. We spoke to her about what they all share in common, where their courage comes from, and why books and education remain so important to all of them.