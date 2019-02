2018 International Writing Spotlight: Giving Voice to Women through Literature

International Writing Program residents Kateryna Babkina (Ukraine), Alisa Ganieva (Russia), and Rumena Bužarovska (Macedonia) will read selections of their work and participate in a moderated discussion with IWP Director Christopher Merrill. Presented in partnership with the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa and the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, U.S. Department of State.