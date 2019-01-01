NBCC Awards Ceremony for Publishing Year 2018

Recipients of the 2018 National Book Critics Circle Awards

The John Leonard Prize

Tommy Orange, There There (Knopf)

The Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing

Maureen Corrigan

The Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award

Arte Público

Poetry

Ada Limón, The Carrying (Milkweed)

Criticism

Zadie Smith, Feel Free: Essays (Penguin Press)

Autobiography

Nora Krug, Belonging: A German Reckons With History and Home (Scribner)

Biography

Christopher Bonanos, Flash: The Making of Weegee the Famous (Henry Holt & Company)

Nonfiction

Steve Coll, Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan (Penguin Press)

Fiction

Anna Burns, Milkman (Graywolf)