NBCC Awards Ceremony for Publishing Year 2018

Recipients of the 2018 National Book Critics Circle Awards
The John Leonard Prize
Tommy Orange, There There (Knopf)
The Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing
Maureen Corrigan
The Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award
Arte Público
Poetry
Ada Limón, The Carrying (Milkweed)
Criticism
Zadie Smith, Feel Free: Essays (Penguin Press)
Autobiography
Nora Krug, Belonging: A German Reckons With History and Home (Scribner)
Biography
Christopher Bonanos, Flash: The Making of Weegee the Famous (Henry Holt & Company)
Nonfiction
Steve Coll, Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan (Penguin Press)
Fiction
Anna Burns, Milkman (Graywolf)