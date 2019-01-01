daily review
Akwaeke Emezi at the 2018 5 Under 35 Celebration
Selected by Carmen Maria Machado.
Featuring Ben Greenman, Carmen Maria Machado, and Akwaeke Emezi.
Night Moves with Jessica Hopper
Night Moves with Jessica Hopper
In her memoir, Night Moves, music and culture critic Jessica Hopper pulls material straight from her personal journals in order to chronicle—with accurate freshness and edge—the transformative 2004-2009 period in Chicago music history, when she was living in decrepit punk houses, biking to bad loft parties with her friends, and DJing and exploring Chicago’s various music scenes deep into the night. In conversation with writer and poet José Olivarez, Hopper, author of The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic and a former editor and contributor at Pitchfork and MTV News, will take you back to a very particular moment in cultural history, when new technology (anyone remember MySpace?) was about to irrevocably alter how music makes community.
NBCC Awards Ceremony for Publishing Year 2018
NBCC Awards Ceremony for Publishing Year 2018
Recipients of the 2018 National Book Critics Circle Awards
The John Leonard Prize
Tommy Orange, There There (Knopf)
The Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing
Maureen Corrigan
The Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award
Arte Público
Poetry
Ada Limón, The Carrying (Milkweed)
Criticism
Zadie Smith, Feel Free: Essays (Penguin Press)
Autobiography
Nora Krug, Belonging: A German Reckons With History and Home (Scribner)
Biography
Christopher Bonanos, Flash: The Making of Weegee the Famous (Henry Holt & Company)
Nonfiction
Steve Coll, Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan (Penguin Press)
Fiction
Anna Burns, Milkman (Graywolf)
Édouard Louis and Kerry Hudson: Who Killed My Father?
Édouard Louis and Kerry Hudson: Who Killed My Father?
Édouard Louis, one of France’s most acclaimed young writers, shot to international fame with his first novel, the semi-autobiographical 'End of Eddy'. His third novel, 'Who Killed My Father', revisits many of the same locations and subjects — poverty, homophobia and social exclusion — in non-fictional essay form, and is a powerful polemic exploring the bonds, often persistent even when apparently sundered, between parent and child. He discusses it here with novelist and journalist Kerry Hudson.
Valeria Luiselli on Trump’s Border Crisis, Ethical Storytelling & Her Book
Valeria Luiselli on Trump’s Border Crisis, Ethical Storytelling & Her Book
An extended discussion with Valeria Luiselli on her new novel “Lost Children Archive.” The stunning book chronicles one family’s journey from New York to the Southwestern US-Mexico border in Arizona. They take the road trip for the unnamed mother’s research on the plight of migrant children seeking refuge in the United States. The Los Angeles Review of Books writes, “Lost Children Archive brings into sharp focus the deep wrongs that are being inflicted upon immigrant children in our name. It demands that our numbed complacency be shaken, and our rage unleashed.”
Marlon James, "Black Leopard, Red Wolf"
Marlon James, "Black Leopard, Red Wolf", at a Politics and Prose event at Sixth and I on 2/6/18.
Drawing from African history, mythology, and his own rich imagination, Marlon James’ new book, Black Leopard, Red Wolf, is a novel unlike anything that's come before it: a saga of breathtaking adventure that's also an ambitious, involving read. Defying categorization and full of unforgettable characters, it is both surprising and profound as it explores the fundamentals of truth, the limits of power, and our need to understand them both. Author of The New York Times’ bestseller A Brief History of Seven Killings and winner of the Man Booker Prize, James’ first installment in the Dark Star trilogy combines myth, fantasy, and events of the past to create an epic, awe-inspiring thriller.
Marlon James was born in Jamaica in 1970. His novel A Brief History of Seven Killings won the 2015 Man Booker Prize. It was also a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and won the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature for fiction, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award for fiction, and the Minnesota Book Award. It was also a New York Times Notable Book. James is also the author of The Book of Night Women, which won the 2010 Dayton Literary Peace Prize and the Minnesota Book Award, and was a finalist for the 2010 National Book Critics Circle Award in fiction and an NAACP Image Award. His first novel, John Crow’s Devil, was a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for first fiction and the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize, and was a New York Times Editors’ Choice. James divides his time between Minnesota and New York.
Founded by Carla Cohen and Barbara Meade in 1984, Politics and Prose Bookstore is Washington, D.C.'s premier independent bookstore and cultural hub, a gathering place for people interested in reading and discussing books. Politics and Prose offers superior service, unusual book choices, and a haven for book lovers in the store and online.
In Depth with Dave Zirin
Author and sports writer Dave Zirin talked about his books and took viewer questions. Mr. Zirin is the author of many books, including What’s My Name, Fool?, A People’s History of Sports in the United States, and the recently published Jim Brown: Last Man Standing.
Carol Gilligan & Naomi Snider | Why Does Patriarchy Persist?
Join us as Carol and Naomi discuss their book about politics, sexism, and the 2016 election.
The election of an unabashedly patriarchal man as US President was a shock for many—despite decades of activism on gender inequalities and equal rights, how could it come to this? What is it about patriarchy that seems to make it so resilient and resistant to change? Undoubtedly it endures in part because some people benefit from the unequal advantages it confers. But is that enough to explain its stubborn persistence?
In this highly original and persuasively argued book, Carol Gilligan and Naomi Snider put forward a different view: they argue that patriarchy persists because it serves a psychological function. By requiring us to sacrifice love for the sake of hierarchy, patriarchy protects us from the vulnerability of loving and becomes a defense against loss. Uncovering the powerful psychological mechanisms that underpin patriarchy, the authors show how forces beyond our awareness may be driving a politics that otherwise seems inexplicable.
Stories From a Fallen World: A Tribute to Denis Johnson
Authors Jonathan Franzen, Elliot Ackerman, Sam Quinones, and writer/producer Elizabeth Cuthrell join Marie Arana to discuss intersections of war, addiction and discontent in the work of Denis Johnson, winner of the 2017 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction.
Leslie Jamison | The Recovering
Leslie Jamison and Jia Tolentino discuss the stories we tell about addiction and recovery. Jamison’s new book is “The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath.”
With its deeply personal and seamless blend of memoir, cultural history, literary criticism, and reportage, The Recovering turns our understanding of the traditional addiction narrative on its head, demonstrating that the story of recovery can be every bit as electrifying as the train wreck itself. Leslie Jamison deftly excavates the stories we tell about addiction—both her own and others'—and examines what we want these stories to do and what happens when they fail us. All the while, she offers a fascinating look at the larger history of the recovery movement, and at the complicated bearing that race and class have on our understanding of who is criminal and who is ill.
At the heart of the book is Jamison's ongoing conversation with literary and artistic geniuses whose lives and works were shaped by alcoholism and substance dependence, including John Berryman, Jean Rhys, Billie Holiday, Raymond Carver, Denis Johnson, and David Foster Wallace, as well as brilliant lesser-known figures such as George Cain, lost to obscurity but newly illuminated here. Through its unvarnished relation of Jamison's own ordeals, The Recovering also becomes a book about a different kind of dependency: the way our desires can make us all, as she puts it, "broken spigots of need." It's about the particular loneliness of the human experience-the craving for love that both devours us and shapes who we are.
For her striking language and piercing observations, Jamison has been compared to such iconic writers as Joan Didion and Susan Sontag, yet her utterly singular voice also offers something new. With enormous empathy and wisdom, Jamison has given us nothing less than the story of addiction and recovery in America writ large, a definitive and revelatory account that will resonate for years to come.
Joining Leslie is Jia Tolentino, staff writer at the New Yorker. Trick Mirror, her first essay collection, will be published by Random House in 2019.
The Uninhabitable Earth by David Wallace-Wells
“It is worse, much worse, than you think.” That’s the opening line of a damning new book by journalist David Wallace-Wells that offers an unflinching look at the growing climate catastrophe. “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming” sounds the alarm about the climate crisis and the need for swift and radical action to save the planet from unimaginable destruction. We speak to Wallace-Wells about the rapid heating of the planet, which he says could reach more than 4 degrees Celsius by 2100.
Lauren Wilkinson & Paul Beatty | American Spy
It’s 1986, the heart of the Cold War, and Marie Mitchell is an intelligence officer with the FBI. She’s brilliant but she’s also a young black woman working in an old boys’ club, and her career has stalled out; she’s overlooked for every high profile squad, and her days are filled with monotonous paperwork. So when she’s given the opportunity to join a shadowy task force aimed at undermining Thomas Sankara, the charismatic, revolutionary president of Burkina Faso, whose Communist ideology has made him a target for American intervention, she says yes. Yes, even though she secretly admires the work Thomas is doing for his country. Yes, even though she is still grieving the mysterious death of her sister, whose example led Marie to this career path in the first place. Yes, even though a furious part of her suspects she’s being offered the job because of her appearance and not her talent.
In the year that follows, Marie will observe Thomas, seduce him, and ultimately, have a hand in the coup that will bring him down. But doing so will change everything she believes about what it means to be a spy, a lover, a sister, and a good American.
Inspired by true events—Thomas Sankara is known as “Africa’s Che Guevara”—this debut novel knits together a gripping spy thriller, a heartbreaking family drama, and a passionate romance. This is a face of the Cold War you’ve never seen before, and it introduces a powerful new literary voice.
Join Lauren Wilkinson and the National Book Award winning novelist and poet, Paul Beatty, for a conversation about her fiery debut!
Lauren Wilkinson grew up in New York City and lives in the Lower East Side. She earned her MFA in Fiction and Literary Translation from Columbia University and has taught writing at Columbia and the Fashion Institute of Technology. She has received writing fellowships from the Center for Fiction and the MacDowell Colony, and her fiction has appeared in Granta.
Kluge Prize Award Ceremony 2018: Drew Gilpen Faust
Drew Gilpin Faust, historian, university president and author of the Bancroft Prize-winning book "This Republic of Suffering: Death and the American Civil War" received the John W. Kluge Prize for Achievement in the Study of Humanity during a gala ceremony in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress. The $1 million Kluge Prize is bestowed through the generosity of the late John W. Kluge.
Writers Resist LA 2019 Reading Introduction
Kick-off of 1/13/2019 Writers Resist LA reading at Beyond Baroque Literary/Arts Center in Venice, CA, includes remarks by Beyond Baroque Dir. Richard Modiano, event organizers Lynne Thompson and David St. John as well as Natalie Green of PEN CENTER USA and Spencer Windes of the ACLU of Southern California.
Mexican Writer Cristina Rivera Garza
Mexican novelist Cristina Rivera Garza read from her work and participate in a moderated discussion with translators Suzanne Jill Levine and Aviva Kana. Her latest novel, "The Taiga Syndrome" (El mal de la Taiga) was published in English in 2018. This event was presented in collaboration with the Mexican Cultural Institute.
2019 PEN America Literary Awards Ceremony
At the 2019 Literary Awards Ceremony on February 26, PEN America celebrated the best voices in literature from debut fiction to nonfiction, poetry, drama, and the range of creative works that free expression makes possible. Hosted by comedian Hari Kondabolu, the ceremony featured live announcements and performances of honored works.
PEN Out Loud: Layli Long Soldier and Claudia Rankine
Layli Long Soldier – winner of the 2018 PEN/Jean Stein Book Award for her vital debut poetry collection WHEREAS – joined award-winning poet Claudia Rankine in conversation as part of our PEN Out Loud series.
Presented in collaboration with the Creative Writing Program at The New School, and the Academy of American Poets.
Kim Leine with Simon Winchester: Arctic Imagination | LIVE from the NYPL
In the past 100 years, the Arctic and the North Pole have been transformed from highly dangerous and mysterious peripheral areas into regions that urgently need our protection. Kim Leine, one of the most admired contemporary Nordic voices, joins American writer Simon Winchester for the third and final installation of the Arctic Imagination project, a multi-year brainstorm across the Atlantic Ocean hosted by libraries in New York, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, and Nuuk in which artists exchange ideas and visions of the future of the globe’s melting Arctic ice and increasing temperatures. Leine, author of Prophets of Eternal Fjord: A Novel, the internationally best-selling saga of a Greenlandic community torn apart by the forces of colonialism, is the winner of the Nordic Council Literature Prize and the Danish booksellers' Golden Laurel award. The World English rights to his latest novel Red Man/Black Man, an independent follow-up to Prophets of Eternal Fjord have recently been sold to publisher Ravi Mirchandani at Picador/Pan Macmillan for publication. He will speak with Winchester who has been avidly exploring the Arctic since 1965.
Co-presented with the Royal Danish Library and the Consulate General of Denmark in New York, as part of the Arctic Imagination series.
Canada Reads 2019 Launch - Meet the Champions
Toronto Public Library hosted the launch of Canada Reads 2019 in the Atrium of the Toronto Reference Library.
This video is one of six videos in a playlist about the launch.
—
Canada Reads is an annual "battle of the books" competition organized by the CBC. Each season features five books, five celebrity champions and one winner.
This year's theme for Canada Reads is: One Book to Move You.
The contenders and their chosen books are:
- Chuck Comeau defending Homes by Abu Bakr al Rabeeah with Winnie Yeung
- Lisa Ray defending Brother by David Chariandy
- Ziya Tong defending By Chance Alone by Max Eisen
- Yanic Truesdale defending Suzanne by Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, translated by Rhonda Mullins
- Joe Zee defending The Woo-Woo by Lindsay Wong
Ali Hassan is the host of Canada Reads. The debates take place March 25-28, 2019.
Jason Rezaian and David Remnick: Prisoner | 2019-01-22 | LIVE from the NYPL
When a Washington Post reporter was jailed as a spy for 544 days by Iranian authorities, it took a worldwide effort, from Twitter to TV to international diplomacy, to get him out. Nearly three years to the day since his release, Jason Rezaian reflects on the epic story of his confinement and recovery.
In July 2014, Jason Rezaian, the Tehran bureau chief for the Washington Post, was stepping out to attend a family birthday party when he was detained in the parking garage of his apartment building by Iranian police. What he initially thought was some kind of mixup turned into false accusations of of spying for America, incarceration for a year and a half in a high-security prison, a sham trial, and becoming a bargaining chip in negotiations for the Iran nuclear deal.
Rezaian’s imprisonment was international news, with everyone from his brother to Anthony Bourdain lobbying on Twitter and television for his release. #FreeJason trended on social media, while pleas on his behalf reached all the way to then–Secretary of State John Kerry and President Obama. Prisoner, Rezaian’s memoir published by the Anthony Bourdain Book imprint, is the journalist’s first complete and public reckoning of what he endured during those 544 days, as well as the life beforehand that brought him there, and the future he has faced since regaining his freedom.
With New Yorker editor-in-chief David Remnick, Rezaian will recount the maddening circumstances that allowed him to linger in captivity, the heroic efforts that helped to free him, and the tolls that his defense of journalism extracted on himself, his career, and his family.
