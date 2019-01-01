Broad Band: The Women Behind Tech

Despite tech's reputation as a 'bro-haven,' women have been at the vanguard of technology and innovation, from the first Victorian computer programmer to the cyberpunk Web designers of the 1990s. In fact, women have turned up at the very beginning of every important wave in technology. Their pervasive influence may be hidden in plain sight, or systematically erased from the story. No longer. Join VICE reporter and author Claire L. Evans, who will finally fill in the gaps—and give these unsung female heroes their due.