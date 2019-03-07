James Meek on the dreams of Leavers and Remainers

James Meek spoke at the Bookshop on 7 March 2019 about his new book, 'Dreams of Leaving and Remaining' (Verso), in which he anatomises the fractured body of our nation as it approaches one of the most momentous junctures in its post-war history. In a series of frontline reports and interviews from every corner of the island, he talks to remainers, leavers, undecideds and don’t-cares.

Meek is a novelist, journalist, essayist and contributing editor to the London Review of Books. He's in conversation here with Chris Bickerton, Reader in Modern European Politics at the University of Cambridge.