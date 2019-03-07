Eric Klinenberg: "Palaces for the People" | Talks at Google

Eric Klinenberg is a Professor of Sociology and the Director of the Institute for Public Knowledge at New York University.

Prof Klinenberg defines social infrastructure; shows its effects; and demonstrates its importance in giving physical as well as digital opportunities for civic life and engagement, drawing from his latest book, "Palaces for the People". This talk is an invitation to engage with what social infrastructure is, how it works, and examples of where it works from large public projects to the barber shop and the public library.

Moderated by Jesse Haines.