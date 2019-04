Our History Is the Future: Lakota Historian Nick Estes on Indigenous Resistance

As Nebraska and the U.S. Midwest recover from devastating climate change-fueled floods, we continue our interview with Lakota historian Nick Estes on how two centuries of indigenous resistance created the movement proclaiming “Water is life.” Estes’s new book is titled Our History Is the Future. He is a co-founder of the indigenous resistance group The Red Nation and a citizen of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe.