Black Writers Matter | eh List

As part of our eh List and #OnCivilSociety series, we hosted a discussion about Black Writers Matter, a powerful new anthology of African-Canadian writing, edited by Whitney French.

The stories in this collection offer a cross-section of established writers and newcomers to the literary world who tackle contemporary and pressing issues with beautiful, sometimes raw, prose.

Participants:

- Whitney French: writer, storyteller, and multidisciplinary artist.

- Angela Walcott: multidisciplinary artist and writer.

- Sapphire Woods: queer nerd with a passion for Black education.

Moderated by Canisia Lubrin, award-winning writer, poet, critic, and teacher.