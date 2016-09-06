Nicolas Boccard (Girona): In Pursuit of Happiness. Scott Connors (Washington State), Claire Henderson (Western), and Mansur Khamito, Sarah Moroz, and Lorne Campbell (Western Ontario): Time, Money, and Happiness: Does Putting a Price on Time Affect Our Ability to Smell the Roses? David Fagundes (Houston): Buying Happiness: Property, Acquisition, and Subjective Well-Being. Why is the welfare state under attack when happiness economics shows it is the system most conducive to human wellbeing? Income inequality leads to less happy people. Why does happiness inequality matter? According to a new report, income inequality isn’t the only thing we should be concerned about. Money can’t buy happiness? That’s just wishful thinking. Yang Chuyi on happiness level as an alternative to economic growth.