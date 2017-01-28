Howard Stern: Trump wants to be loved, presidency will be "detrimental" to his mental health. "Up is down": Trump's unreality show echoes his business past. Sean Illing interviews Matt Taibbi, author of Insane Clown President: Dispatches From the 2016 Circus, on Donald Trump's strange appeal: "He's what a lot of Americans would be if they had a billion dollars". Conservatives are losing their base to Trump. Trump already has socked away more than $7 million for his 2020 reelection. The House