So long, 2016

How the trolley problem explains 2016: One philosophical meme told the story of this year's major news events. The year everyone realized digital media is doomed: No one has figured out how to make Internet journalism profitable — and in 2016, it showed. Post-mortem: How 2016 broke political journalism. The empire strikes back: We thought women would break new ground in 2016 — we were wrong. This was the year America finally saw the South: In 2016, from music to television, the experience of


The New York Times looks ahead to the most anticipated books of 2017. Ottessa Moshfegh’s Homesick for Another World, Joan Didion’s South and West, and Elif Batuman’s The Idiot all make the cut. Journalist David Fahrenthold reflects on his long investigation of Donald Trump’s charity throughout the presidential campaign. After his work failed to dissuade

Shock Waves: A Syllabus for the End Times

Fuck TheoryI'D LIKE TO START WITH A SIMPLE BUT EXPANSIVE ASSERTION: The fundamental epistemological problem of recent intellectual history has been the privileging of contradiction over contrariety. To put it

A Really Good Day: How Microdosing Made a Mega Difference in My Mood, My Marriage, and My Life
by Ayelet Waldman

Kaitlin Phillips
I know three people microdosing LSD or mushrooms: a very young, pearly-cheeked web editor from California; a wealthy, jarringly enthusiastic computer programmer I met at a warehouse party; and a catalogue model with a demure husband. Like everyone, they appear happier

Alexandra Kleeman

Alexandra Kleeman's fiction may share affinities with the luminaries of our postmodern canon—Don DeLillo, Robert Coover, and Ben Marcus—but her sensibility equally recalls the films of David Lynch.

On Intimate Geometries: The Art and Life of Louise Bourgeois by Robert Storr

Christopher Lyon, Linda Norden, Martha Schwendener, Léa Vuong, and Robert Storr

This 828-page tome on the art and life of Louise Bourgeois, who was born in 1911 and died in 2010, is the product of some thirty years of work. It comprehensively surveys Bourgeois's career as an artist, which spanned nearly seventy-five years, with more than nine hundred illustrations.

