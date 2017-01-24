Advertisement

American democracy is in an accelerated state of decay

Aziz Z. Huq and Tom Ginsburg (Chicago): How to Lose a Constitutional Democracy. Thanks to the incoming president, American democracy is in an accelerated state of decay — is there anything we can do? Donald Trump is becoming an authoritarian leader before our very eyes: The administration's many lies should frighten all Americans. Is American democracy strong enough for Trump? The vulgar and the sophisticates: Are our diminished democratic institutions capable of forcing Trump to behave responsibly?


Despite statements made earlier this week by Alex Jones, the Infowars’s site-runner has not been offered White House press credentials. BuzzFeed reports that in a YouTube video, Jones claimed that the Trump administration would be offering press credentials to him and his news site: “We’re going to get them, but I’ve just got to spend the

Shock Waves: A Syllabus for the End Times

Fuck TheoryI'D LIKE TO START WITH A SIMPLE BUT EXPANSIVE ASSERTION: The fundamental epistemological problem of recent intellectual history has been the privileging of contradiction over contrariety. To put it

True Lies

Ece Temelkuran
AT THE MOMENT, many Europeans and Americans are still busy asking astonished questions about these new political developments (How could it happen here?, and so on). But I am hoping that this phase of shock and disbelief will be shorter for you than it was for us in

Judith E. Stein

Judith E, Stein's book Eye of the Sixties: Richard Bellamy and the Transformation of Modern Art examines the life of the art dealer who founded the fabled Green Gallery and was an early champion of artists including Mark di Suvero, Claes Oldenburg, James Rosenquist, and Donald Judd

Americans Under Occupation

Justin Slaughter

The idea of an autocratic regime ruling America has long been a preoccupation of alternate-history enthusiasts and sci-fi authors, With Donald Trump now in office, those fictions suddenly seem all too real, (The Republican National Convention, at which Trump bellowed "I am your voice," and insisted that he alone can fix the nation's problems, was like a scary set piece from a dystopian novel.

