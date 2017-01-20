Advertisement

Omnivore

We are the last defense against Trump

From the New Yorker, the music Donald Trump can't hear: Adam Gopnik writes about Donald Trump's disconnection from American cultural life, and what people must do to resist him; and how do you fight an enemy who's just kidding? Emily Nussbaum on how jokes won the election. When politics invades the personal: Joan Golden-Alexis on a new mandate for psychoanalysis in the Trump era. Trump, a Resister's Guide: As a once-unthinkable Trump presidency gets under way, it is time to recognize that we are


Paper Trail

The intrepid investigative reporter Wayne Barrett, who enjoyed a long tenure at the Village Voice in the newsweekly’s heyday, died yesterday. Barrett’s books included Grand Illusion: The Untold Story of Rudy Giuliani and 9/11 and Trump: The Deals and the Downfalls. The latter book, which was originally published in 1992, had a resurgence this year, selling for hundreds

Syllabi

Shock Waves: A Syllabus for the End Times

Fuck TheoryI'D LIKE TO START WITH A SIMPLE BUT EXPANSIVE ASSERTION: The fundamental epistemological problem of recent intellectual history has been the privileging of contradiction over contrariety. To put it

Daily Review

Whose Streets?

Sarah Jaffe
current issue
Despite Trump's promises to "drain the swamp," the swamp creatures he's dredged up look eerily familiar: right-wing insiders and elites who desire nothing more than to turn the public sector over to the superrich. The lessons learned from years of organizing are thus still relevant.

Interviews

Judith E. Stein

Judith E, Stein's book Eye of the Sixties: Richard Bellamy and the Transformation of Modern Art examines the life of the art dealer who founded the fabled Green Gallery and was an early champion of artists including Mark di Suvero, Claes Oldenburg, James Rosenquist, and Donald Judd

Video

Ann Patchett | October 5, 2016 | Appel Salon

Roundtable

On Intimate Geometries: The Art and Life of Louise Bourgeois by Robert Storr

Christopher Lyon, Linda Norden, Martha Schwendener, Léa Vuong, and Robert Storr

This 828-page tome on the art and life of Louise Bourgeois, who was born in 1911 and died in 2010, is the product of some thirty years of work. It comprehensively surveys Bourgeois's career as an artist, which spanned nearly seventy-five years, with more than nine hundred illustrations.

Advertisement