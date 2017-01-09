Advertisement

Omnivore

The liberal world order no longer

We are not the world: From Brexit to Trump to the rise of nationalist parties across Europe, the old division between Left and Right is giving way to a battle between self-styled patriots and confounded globalists. America's abdication: Donald Trump's ascent to power marks the first time in living memory that the liberal world order no longer has a powerful defender. Will the liberal order survive? Joseph S. Nye on the history of an idea. Nouriel Roubini on "America First" and global conflict


Paper Trail

In her acceptance speech last night for the Cecile B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, Meryl Streep criticized president-elect Donald Trump’s treatment of immigrants, people with disabilities, and the press. Streep asked her cohorts to join her in supporting the Committee to Protect Journalists: “We need the principled press to hold power to account,

Syllabi

Shock Waves: A Syllabus for the End Times

Fuck TheoryI'D LIKE TO START WITH A SIMPLE BUT EXPANSIVE ASSERTION: The fundamental epistemological problem of recent intellectual history has been the privileging of contradiction over contrariety. To put it

Daily Review

Understanding a Photograph
by John Berger

Geoff Dyer
web exclusive
Critic and novelist John Berger died on Monday at the age of ninety. Here, from his introduction to a recent edition of Berger's Understanding a Photograph, Geoff Dyer considers the seminal critic's deep engagement with the medium.

Interviews

Judith E. Stein

Judith E, Stein's book Eye of the Sixties: Richard Bellamy and the Transformation of Modern Art examines the life of the art dealer who founded the fabled Green Gallery and was an early champion of artists including Mark di Suvero, Claes Oldenburg, James Rosenquist, and Donald Judd

Roundtable

On Intimate Geometries: The Art and Life of Louise Bourgeois by Robert Storr

Christopher Lyon, Linda Norden, Martha Schwendener, Léa Vuong, and Robert Storr

This 828-page tome on the art and life of Louise Bourgeois, who was born in 1911 and died in 2010, is the product of some thirty years of work. It comprehensively surveys Bourgeois's career as an artist, which spanned nearly seventy-five years, with more than nine hundred illustrations.

Advertisement