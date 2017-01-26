Advertisement

Trump's disdain for truth and accuracy poses a threat

Trump called the government's job numbers "phony" — what happens now that he's in charge of them? Statisticians fear Trump White House will manipulate figures to fit narrative: Experts, including former chief statistician of the US and outgoing head of Bureau of Labor Statistics, see threats to system of public, accurate data. Can a president who disregards the truth uphold his oath of office? Quinta Jurecic on how his job demands a basic level of respect for the concepts of law and meaning. Adam


Political reporter Olivia Nuzzi will become New York magazine’s first Washington correspondent. Nuzzi, who most recently covered Trump’s presidential campaign for the Daily Beast, talked to the Columbia Journalism Review about her new job covering “the psychodrama of the Beltway,” which she says makes her “equal parts excited and terrified.” Arundhati Roy talks about her

Shock Waves: A Syllabus for the End Times

Fuck TheoryI'D LIKE TO START WITH A SIMPLE BUT EXPANSIVE ASSERTION: The fundamental epistemological problem of recent intellectual history has been the privileging of contradiction over contrariety. To put it

Sarah Nicole Prickett
I was halfway through a biography of Patricia Highsmith that said her hero among her contemporaries was a novelist with the last name Green, and so the next time I was in Mercer Street Books I went right to the G's, stopping when I found a volume that must be what I was looking for, because it had the name Green on the mint spine of a Penguin Twentieth Century Classic and because the names of the three novels on it arrested me.

Judith E. Stein

Judith E, Stein's book Eye of the Sixties: Richard Bellamy and the Transformation of Modern Art examines the life of the art dealer who founded the fabled Green Gallery and was an early champion of artists including Mark di Suvero, Claes Oldenburg, James Rosenquist, and Donald Judd

After Words: Battling Obamacare

The Story of a Little Sailor

Ludmilla Petrushevskaya

The first time I ran away I must have been seven, soon after the victory,In early June I spent several days in the wild, I didn't sleep in Strukovsky Garden: around there, all the usable spots had been defiled; through the cracks in the band shell I could see feces and mold.

