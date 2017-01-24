Advertisement

In Latin America

From Contexto Internacional, Pedro Feliu Ribeiro and Flavio Pinheiro (Sao Paulo): Presidents, Legislators, and Foreign Policy in Latin America.; andDawisson Belem Lopes (FUMG) and Carlos Aurelio Pimenta de Faria (PUC Minas): When Foreign Policy Meets Social Demands in Latin America. Christopher R. Boyer (UIC): Latin American Environmental History. The introduction to From Global Peripheries to the Earth's Core: The New Extraction in Latin America by Michael L. Dougherty. Michael Blosser (Concordia):


Six journalists are now facing felony charges after being arrested while covering protests at the inauguration. Vocativ’s Evan Engel, RT America’s Alex Rubinstein, Story of America producer Jack Keller, and freelancers Matt Hopard, Shay Horse, and Aaron Cantú have all denied the charges. According to The Guardian, “none of the arrest reports for the six

Fuck TheoryI'D LIKE TO START WITH A SIMPLE BUT EXPANSIVE ASSERTION: The fundamental epistemological problem of recent intellectual history has been the privileging of contradiction over contrariety. To put it

Joshua Alvarez
If the Republican National Convention—with its blood-chilling chants of “Lock her up!” reverberating off stadium ceilings, and vendors selling shirts reading “Trump That Bitch!” like hotcakes—was a revivalist megachurch concert from hell, Inauguration Day had the feeling of a quiet, solemn Easter Sunday. There were no chants, no celebratory posters. Trump supporters walked to the

Judith E, Stein's book Eye of the Sixties: Richard Bellamy and the Transformation of Modern Art examines the life of the art dealer who founded the fabled Green Gallery and was an early champion of artists including Mark di Suvero, Claes Oldenburg, James Rosenquist, and Donald Judd

Justin Slaughter

The idea of an autocratic regime ruling America has long been a preoccupation of alternate-history enthusiasts and sci-fi authors, With Donald Trump now in office, those fictions suddenly seem all too real, (The Republican National Convention, at which Trump bellowed "I am your voice," and insisted that he alone can fix the nation's problems, was like a scary set piece from a dystopian novel.

