From the New Yorker, the music Donald Trump can't hear: Adam Gopnik writes about Donald Trump's disconnection from American cultural life, and what people must do to resist him; and how do you fight an enemy who's just kidding? Emily Nussbaum on how jokes won the election. When politics invades the personal: Joan Golden-Alexis on a new mandate for psychoanalysis in the Trump era. Trump, a Resister's Guide: As a once-unthinkable Trump presidency gets under way, it is time to recognize that we are