Simon Chesterman (NUS): Do Driverless Cars Dream of Electric Sheep? Siberia has been burning all summer. Women feed the world, not corporations: An excerpt from Who Really Feeds the World? by Vandana Shiva. From Buzzfeed, Hayes Brown and Karla Zabludovsky interview Chilean president Michelle Bachelet: “We need more female presidents in the world”. Republicans’ kangaroo court: The House GOP uses impeachment to smear an honorable public servant (and more). Send in the clown: Internet supervillain Milo doesn’t care that you hate him (and a response). Evidence rebuts Chomsky’s theory of language learning: Much of Noam Chomsky’s revolution in linguistics — including its account of the way we learn languages — is being overturned. The fight against legalized pot is being heavily bankrolled by alcohol and pharmaceutical companies, terrified that they might lose market share.