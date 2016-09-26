A Harvard study finds negative news reports without context outnumbered positive reports 82% to 18% during 2016 Republican and Democratic national conventions. If Clinton loses, blame the email controversy and the media. More say press is too easy on Trump than said so of Romney, McCain. Is the media biased toward Clinton or Trump? Here is some actual hard data. Fairly unbalanced: Chris Lehmann on election coverage with apples, oranges, and rancid meat. Maggie Haberman and Alexander Burns on a week of whoppers from Donald Trump (and more and more). Dean Baquet doesn’t think Donald Trump is the media’s fault: The New York Times executive editor on the challenges of covering the candidate and how the paper decided to call him a liar. Lies of the Times: Did the shades-of-gray lady just wake up? Calling Donald Trump’s lies “lies” isn't partisan — it’s the truth. David Uberti on the big lie, little lie, and the media’s role in telling the difference.

The lying game: In covering the presidential debates, and the campaign, the press needs to stand up for the truth amid Donald Trump’s fairy tales. “You can kill a person with your tongue”: Pope Francis says irresponsible journalism is a form of “terrorism”. Dear readers: Please stop calling us “the media” — there is no such thing.