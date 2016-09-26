Michael A. Carrier and Carl J. Minniti (Rutgers): The Untold EpiPen Story: How Mylan Hiked Prices by Blocking Rivals. Louise Linton just wrote the perfect White-Savior-in-Africa story. Obama’s UN speech revealed a paradox at the heart of global politics. We just lived through the hottest summer in recorded history — and possibly the hottest in “thousands of years”. Obama’s climate plan will survive legal challenge — there’s only one remaining Republican who can destroy life as we know it. Congress members casually compare abortion to slavery, black genocide, and killing puppies. Joe Scarborough has big dreams (including “Trump: The Musical”) A shadow monument to Jefferson’s legacy arises in the basement of the Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). Nicholas Weaver on the biggest Internet attack in history.