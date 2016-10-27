From the Congressional Research Service, a report on The Help America Vote Act and Election Administration: Overview and Selected Issues for the 2016 Election. From NYRB, a series of essays on the election including Mark Danner, Elizabeth Drew, Nicholas Lemann, Darryl Pinckney, and Marilynne Robinson (and more and more and more). What do financial markets think of the 2016 election? Yes, the election is rigged — against immigrants who should be able to vote but can't. Trump loyalists planned voter intimidation using fake ID badges, fake exit polling. Linguists: Trump is saying "big league", not "bigly", still stupid either way. Just plain nasty: Sam Kriss on the election that spawned a thousand T-shirts. Katy Steinmetz on how the 2016 election has improved our vocabularies.
From 538.com, meet Laurence Kotlikoff, the economist running for president. Evan McMullin isn't just running for president — he's literally building a new party. What Evan McMullin is attempting is kind of unprecedented. Right on schedule, Gary Johnson's poll numbers are crashing. Jonathan Chait on the oddly snobbish anti-intellectualism of Donald Trump. Former Trump rental agent describes his policy: "I don't rent to the n-word". Ed Kilgore on Donald Trump and the religion of white nostalgia. Trolls for Trump: Meet Mike Cernovich, the meme mastermind of the alt-Right. Trump booster Alex Jones: I'm not anti-Semitic, but Jews run an evil conspiracy. Why liberals love Bill Mitchell, Twitter's most absurd Trump supporter. The "Republican Party" doesn't make strategic decisions — individual Republicans do. At Trump hotel in Washington, alternate reality: All is well.
Democrats are coming home to Clinton: Yes, she's running against an unusually repellent opponent — but you can't say anymore that Americans can't stand Hillary Clinton either. Ryan Lizza on Hillary Clinton's mandate problem. Why the good economy could be a problem for the next president. Hillary Clinton's victory prize: Congressional investigations. House Republicans are already preparing for "years" of investigations of Clinton. The Senate should refuse to confirm all of Hillary Clinton's judicial nominees. Electing Hillary isn't enough: A new President Clinton can save us from Donald Trump but not a broken Republican Party. The Internet's fever swamps aren't going anywhere — we need to learn to live with them. Ezra Klein interviews Francis Fukuyama: America is in "one of the most severe political crises I have experienced".