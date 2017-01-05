From Quartz, philosophy once helped us make sense of our confusing, ever-changing political world — what happened? By wading into discussion over the US election, Slavoj Zizek has effectively highlighted philosophy's failure to engage in contemporary public discourse. From Daily Nous, philosophers write about the 2016 U.S. election; and when Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, the question is: What should professional philosophers do? Philosophy in dark times: Skye Cleary interviews Sandy Grant on philosophy's role in the public sphere, why philosophy is not a life hack, and whether we should have Chief Philosophical Advisors to Presidents and Prime Ministers.

Donald Trump's victory shows why we need philosophy students more than ever. Five young philosophers asking 2016's big questions. What can you do with a philosophy degree? Anything.