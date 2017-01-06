Confronted with intel he didn't like, Trump eyes major CIA changes. Trump's war on the intelligence community is all about ego — and it won't end well for him or for America. Trump prepping ominous moves to gut US intel capacity: It looks like what's coming will be a Bush Era "stove-piping and conspiracy theory as intelligence analysis" on steroids unlike anything we've ever seen. Trump keeps denying Russian meddling — but he can't outrun the facts forever. Does the Russian hack matter? When the facts get sacrificed to politics. Donald Trump, Julian Assange, and the control of the Republican mind: Trump's insinuation that his fans will ignore any evidence of his guilt, however plain, has been vindicated — perhaps no episode has demonstrated the Fifth Avenue Principle more dramatically than the case of the Russian email hack.

"I wonder how US intel agencies will cope with fact that the next president is both their boss and a grave national security threat". How Julian Assange became a conservative heartthrob.