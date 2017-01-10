From Slate, Elizabeth Wydra on the terrible things Jeff Sessions did as attorney general of Alabama. Emily Bazelon on the voter fraud case Jeff Sessions lost and can't escape. Jeff Sessions could return criminal justice to the Jim Crow era. James Comey is Democrats' best hope for stopping Trump: The president-elect could use law enforcement to abuse civil rights. A troll outside Trump Tower is helping to pick your next government. Alyssa Rosenberg on the Trump team's embarrassing defense of fraudulence. The young Trump: Jared Kushner is more like his father-in-law than anyone imagines. Who will Donald Trump turn out to be?
Republicans think Capitol Hill's rules are for suckers: They broke norms to stymie Democrats — now they're doing it to help Trump. Every GOP lie about passing Obamacare is true about repeal. Republicans want revenge for Obamacare and it's making them do stupid things. Why Obama thinks the Affordable Care Act can still be saved. Jared Bernstein on the end of policy, at least for now.