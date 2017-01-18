Bruno Dupeyron (JSGS): The State Borders in North America. Timothy Shenk interviews Caitlin Fitz, author of Our Sister Republics: The United States in an Age of American Revolutions. Tim Barker reviews Neither Peace Nor Freedom: The Cultural Cold War in Latin America by Patrick Iber. Sarah Kinosian and Adam Isacson on U.S. Special Operations in Latin America: Parallel diplomacy? Not just Trump: Pablo Piccato and Federico Finchelstein on a brief history of U.S. hostility toward Latin America. Peruvian president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to Trump: "You are lucky to have Latin America". More Central Americans are giving up on the U.S. and looking instead to a Mexican dream.