From Crooked Timber, Ronald Beiner on the political thought of Stephen K. Bannon. A "one-stop shop" for the alt-Right: The white nationalist leader Richard Spencer is setting up a headquarters in the Washington area. Inside the alt-Right's campaign to smear Trump protesters as anarchists: Viral photos of a sign urging violence against Melania Trump at an anti-Trump protest were planned by one of the organizers of the DeploraBall, Jack Posobiec. The alt-right eats its own: Neo-Nazi podcaster "Mike Enoch" quits after doxxers reveal his wife is Jewish. The alt-Right's meltdown is just like any other message board drama. Hail Trump? White nationalists already losing faith in President-elect.

"It's time we started thinking of white supremacism as a dangerous, invasive trans-national movement, like jihadism, anarchism, or communism".