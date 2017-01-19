In intelligence briefings, Trump prefers "as little as possible". Trump national security team gets a slow start. Learning curve as Rick Perry pursues a job he initially misunderstood: Mr. Perry had believed that, as energy secretary, he would be a global ambassador for oil and gas — in reality, he would be overseeing nuclear weapons. Trump's team weighs retooling State to focus on terror: The shift could mean less focus on climate change and more focus on promoting the use of the term "radical Islam". Trump's team is shaping up to be dangerously incoherent — and it could have disastrous consequences with Russia and China.

Daniel Nexon on the many faces of Trump foreign policy. Trump will make America great again by parading the military through the streets: Military parades haven't been a big part of American history, but they were characteristic of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. Trump's tweets can be a distraction, but do they signal a real threat to international institutions? The Republican roots and grave risks of Donald Trump's hostility to NATO: The president-elect joins a long minority tradition within the GOP of opposition to European alliances, and it could lead to global conflict. Are you not alarmed? Donald Trump may push us into another war.

Slavoj Zizek on Donald Trump's topsy-turvy world. What Trump is throwing out the window: Jessica T. Mathews reviews The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies by Michael T. Flynn and Michael Ledeen; The Big Stick: The Limits of Soft Power and the Necessity of Military Force by Eliot A. Cohen; and A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order by Richard Haass. Human Rights Watch portrays U.S. as major threat, citing Trump. As Trump era arrives, a sense of uncertainty grips the world.

In the 1930s many ignored Hitler — now, it's global warming. The new Trump index: How much does one individual threaten the planet?