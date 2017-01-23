From The Atlantic, Uri Friedman interviews Robert A. Levine and Sarah Levine, authors of Do Parents Matter? Why Japanese Babies Sleep Soundly, Mexican Siblings Don't Fight, and American Families Should Just Relax. Why be a parent? Marcia Angell reviews The Gardener and the Carpenter: What the New Science of Child Development Tells Us About the Relationship Between Parents and Children by Alison Gopnik. Politicizing and practicing motherhood: Natalia Mehlman Petrzela on why we should care what Phyllis Schlafly served her kids for breakfast. How Donald Trump could change what it's like to be a parent in America.