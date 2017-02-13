Who is Stephen Miller, the 31-year-old senior adviser behind Donald Trump's controversial travel ban? Lisa Mascaro on how a liberal Santa Monica high school produced a top Trump advisor and speechwriter. Rosalind S. Helderman on Stephen Miller, a key engineer for Trump's "America first" agenda. Stephen Miller is a "true believer" behind core Trump policies. Glenn Kessler on Stephen Miller's bushels of Pinocchios for false voter-fraud claims. Hello authoritarianism: Trump's chief policy advisor says the president's power "will not be questioned" by the courts. How do you solve a problem like Stephen Miller? This is what undiluted Trumpism tastes like.