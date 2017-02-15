"Unbelievable turmoil": Trump's first month leaves Washington reeling. Upheaval is now standard operating procedure inside the White House. Conservative scholar Christopher DeMuth: Donald Trump is a managerial genius. Trump's team of weaklings: He promised that his administration would be tough — instead, it is weak, rudderless, incompetent, and plagued by backbiting. Trump said he would hire the best people — instead we got the Trump administration. The rudderless ship of state: The departure of Michael Flynn leaves the administration with a feuding crew, and no one at the helm. Donald Trump wants to know who's causing all these problems — it's Donald Trump. A staff shake-up won't save Trump's flailing presidency: As long as the president is in charge, his administration will remain chaotic. Bannon in Washington: A report on the incompetence of evil.

Trump ran a campaign based on intelligence security — that's not how he's governing. These pathetic tweets are just how our government works now. President Trump has done almost nothing: Tune out the noise coming from the White House — so far, very little has actually happened. Ignorance is strength: What they don't know can hurt them, but also us. Sorry, FDR: Trump is about to make America awful again. Trump is proving to be the embodiment of everything Republicans have stood for. One thing is certain: Republicans won't stand up and stop President Trump. Mark Tushnet on the 25th Amendment option: Law and politics. Is Trump mentally unstable? He's not a super-genius, and he's not crazy; he's just in over his head.

Is Trump finished? Not yet — but it's hard to see how Trump can last even one term. Will Trump's approval rating be a problem for Republicans in 2018? Daniel Drezner on what could cause Donald Trump to lose his base: Trump is a polarizing president but remains popular with his base — how long will that last?

"For the next generation, whenever a republican invokes the Constitution, Freedom or National Security, the response should be: Donald Trump".