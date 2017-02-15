Obama's lost army: He built a grassroots machine of two million supporters eager to fight for change, then he let it die — this is the untold story of Obama's biggest mistake and how it paved the way for Trump. Democratic Socialists are building on Bernie's momentum: Membership in the Democratic Socialists of America is way up — now, can the group become a major force against Trump? This philosopher predicted Trump's rise in 1998 — and he has another warning for the Left: Sean Illing on why Richard Rorty's critique of the Left is as relevant as ever. Can the Left win? Clio Chang interviews Zephyr Teachout on grassroots politics, the future of the Democratic Party, and Super PACs.

Can the Left weaponize Russia? Anti-Soviet sentiment used to be a powerful political unifier for the Right — fifty years later, some liberals think they can replicate that model. Top Putin critic Garry Kasparov on how to oppose Trump: "Making him look like a loser is crucial". Trump has made us all conservatives: The president has unified the people around protecting the institutions of liberal democracy.

Swarming crowds and hostile questions are the new normal at GOP town halls. Help, my constituents are after me: Republicans afraid to buck President Trump play cat-and-mouse with angry voters. Congress has a responsibility to engage with constituents: As legislators shut off communication, we need to find new ways to engage.