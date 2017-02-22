Noah Smith on the myth of the U.S. immigration crisis. An unintended side effect of Trump's border wall: Since the Great Recession, more Mexicans have left the United States than migrated there — constructing a barrier along the southern border may discourage more from going. Trump's border wall ignores a long history of U.S. cooperation with Mexico — that's a problem. Trump's version of a lawless US-Mexico border is being disputed by the people who live there. What happens to undocumented immigrants once they fall into ICE's hands? In New York, undocumented immigrants can languish in abominable detention centers for months or even years.
Trump administration issues new immigration enforcement policies, says goal is not "mass deportations" (and more). New Trump administration rules target far more people for deportation and prosecution. The government just put out the blueprint for President Trump's immigration crackdown: Almost everyone in the US without papers is now a priority for deportation. Trump Plan is to deport to Mexico immigrants crossing border illegally, regardless of nationality. Jeremy Neifeld on why Republicans should want to expand protection from deportation. Borderline delusion: Siddhartha Deb on the Bannon-Miller alternative history of immigration.