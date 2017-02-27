B. Jessie Hill (Case Western): The Identity of the Public University. Alexander Tsesis (Loyola): Campus Speech and Harassment. Can cries of "free speech" be a weapon? Students say yes. Peter Moskowitz on the campus free speech battle you're not seeing. Jesse Singal on why attacking free speech is the wrong way to counter campus anti-Semitism. Professor Larycia Hawkins wore a hijab in solidarity — then lost her job. Who's really placing limits on free speech? At state schools, micromanaging legislators pose a much greater danger than political correctness. Vanessa Wills on philosophy as a virtuous irritation: Can there be ruthless criticism in safe spaces? The free speech problem on campus is real — it will ultimately hurt dissidents.