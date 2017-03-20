Kellyanne Conway is the real First Lady of Trump's America. Kellyanne Conway's husband is Trump's choice for key Justice post. Dr. Sebastian Gorka may be a far-Right nativist, but for sure he's a terrible scholar. Ed Kilgore on Bannon's taste for Franco-fascists. The Mercers and Stephen Bannon: Matea Gold on how a populist power base was funded and built. The reclusive hedge-fund tycoon behind the Trump presidency: Jane Mayer on how Robert Mercer exploited America's populist insurgency. The blow-it-all-up billionaires: When politicians take money from megadonors, there are strings attached — but with the reclusive Mercer duo who propelled Trump into the White House, there's a fuse.
Inside Trump's White House, New York moderates spark infighting and suspicion (and more). Michael Tomasky on the daily unpredictability of life under Trump — and how there are encouraging signs of disunity everywhere. Donald Trump Jr. is his own kind of Trump.