Adam S. Chilton and Eric A. Posner (Chicago): Why Countries Sign Bilateral Labor Agreements. Why the Trump administration hates multilateral trade agreements the most. Jon R Johnson (C.D. Howe): The Art of Breaking the Deal: What President Trump Can and Can't Do About NAFTA. The trade deal we just threw overboard: Donald Trump wants to rewrite NAFTA, but someone else already did — here's how it went down. Trump has singled out Mexico — but some say NAFTA's real challenge is to the north. One tiny widget's dizzying journey shows just how critical Nafta has become. Larry Summers on how revoking trade deals will not help American middle classes.
Trump scorns the IMF's globalism, and now he gets to vote on it. Trump suggests ignoring World Trade Organization in major policy shift. Richard Baldwin on Trump's anachronistic trade strategy. Ana Swanson on a contradiction at the heart of President Trump's economic policy. Don't let his trade policy fool you: Trump is a neoliberal. White House civil war breaks out over trade: "Fiery meeting" in Oval Office between economic nationalists and pro-trade moderates. Why most conservative free-traders have thrown in the towel: It would have seemed astonishing a year ago, but inside the conservative movement and the GOP, Trump has won on trade, leaving the free-traders to rationalize away.
Allison Carnegie (Columbia) and Nikhar Gaikwad (Yale): Public Opinion on Geopolitics and Trade: Theory and Evidence. Is America enriching the world at its own expense? That's globaloney — the world is far less globalized than people tend to think. Noah Smith on David Autor, the man who made us see that trade isn't always free. Joseph Stiglitz on Trump's most chilling economic lie: A so-called trade war with China would be an absolute disaster for the United States and its citizens. World prepares to move on without U.S. on trade. Killing free trade will rob the world of a highly effective deterrent to war.