Ziga Vodovnik (Ljubljana): Lost in Translation: The Original Meaning of Democracy. Roberto Frega (CNRS): Pragmatism and Democracy in a Global World. Annabelle Lever (Geneva): Towards a Democracy-Centred Ethics. Ivan Mladenovic (Belgrade): Justifying Democracy and its Authority. John Boswell and Jack Corbett (Southampton): Why and How to Compare Deliberative Systems. David Estlund (Brown) and Helene Landemore (Yale): The Epistemic Value of Democratic Deliberation. Scott F. Aikin and Robert B. Talisse on how the Owl of Minerva problem raises distinctive trouble for our politics, especially when politics is driven by argument and discourse.

Sanford Levinson (Texas) and Jack M. Balkin (Yale): Democracy and Dysfunction: An Exchange. Niko Kolodny reviews Democracy for Realists: Why Elections Do Not Produce Responsive Government by Christopher H. Achen and Larry M. Bartels (and more) and Against Democracy by Jason Brennan.