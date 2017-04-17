Van Jackson (APCSS): Why Not Bomb North Korea? Theories, Risks, and Preventive Strikes. This is Trump’s North Korea strategy: “Maximum pressure and engagement”. Trump’s threats against North Korea keep former Pentagon official James Faeh “awake at night”. Nick Tabor interviews George Lopez, professor emeritus at the University of Notre Dame, on the problem with Trump’s attempt to scare North Korea. Dan Drollette on what you should know about North Korea and their nuclear weapons threats. Barbara Demick interviews former Defense Secretary William Perry on why we didn’t go to war with North Korea.
North Korea in the news again: A time to reflect. North Korea’s leader is a lot of things — but irrational is not one of them. Can North Korea hit the US with a nuke? Not yet. Why you should take a deep breath before freaking out about North Korea. North Korean missile launch fails, and a show of strength fizzles. “Best possible outcome” as defiant North Korea’s missile launch fails. The gambit worked: D.R. Tucker on Donald Trump’s weapons of mass distraction. Making nukes mandatory: Now every tinpot monster is going to want some nukes.