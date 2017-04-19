What’s left of communism: A hundred years after the Russian Revolution, can a phoenix rise from the ash heap of history? For Isaac Deutscher, exile helped him discover his real community — the internationalist left: Bruce Robbins reviews The Non-Jewish Jew by Isaac Deutscher. Notes toward a new Left internationalism: Michael Walzer, Atossa Araxia Abrahamian and Jedediah Purdy consider the major foreign-policy questions facing the Left today. Nick Pearce on how the Left should respond to the steady march of nationalism. The global Left will fail unless it understands the feminisation of the workforce. Luke Martell on the future for cosmopolitan social democracy.