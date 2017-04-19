Anika Gauja (Sydney): The Legal Regulation of Political Parties: Is There a Global Normative Standard? Carlo Invernizzi Accetti (CUNY) and Fabio Wolkenstein (LSE): The Crisis of Party Democracy, Cognitive Mobilization and the Case for Making Parties More Deliberative. David R. Jones (Baruch): Party Brands and Partisan Tides. Nick Barlow (Queen Mary): A New Definition of the Centre Party. Jonathan White (LSE): The Party in Time. Jacob T. Levy on how it is little appreciated how much liberal democracy depends on strong parties — a revitalized, re-understood liberalism adequate to the moment will have to overcome a traditional distaste for partisan politics. Faisal Devji on post-interest politics: Are we looking at a political realignment?