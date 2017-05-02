Paul Krugman on living in the Trump Zone. The resuscitation of truth: Michael Quirk on a pragmatic defense of political integrity. Big-league bluster: Marissa Gemma and Arielle Zibrak on a politics of the adjective. All bark, no bite: Trump ain’t the negotiator he bragged about. Fareed Zakaria on the education of President Trump (and us). Josh Marshall on the miseducation of Notorious DJT and his uncanny willingness to share, even eagerly share, his new discoveries. Is Trump’s campaign act wearing thin? The more his presidency stalls, the more he turns to his old tricks — but there are signs those worn tactics are losing their power. Engagement with Trump tweets is plummeting.
Are Trump voters ruining America for all of us? First 100 days suggest our democracy is more likely to die in dumbness than in darkness. Wolfgang Streeck on Trump and the Trumpists. On the power of being awful: Trump supporters will never admit they were wrong. Conservatives angry that biased media accurately reports who gets Trump tax cuts. Rebecca Solnit on Donald Trump, Fox News, and the role of anger in America. How Trump blew up the conservative media: Eliana Johnson goes inside the new power dynamics roiling Fox, Breitbart and the Wall Street Journal.