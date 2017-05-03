NY Times’ new hire Bret Stephens is still writing about climate, still doesn’t know what he’s talking about. From TNR, Emily Atkin on the rise of “kinder, gentler” climate-change deniers: Bret Stephens might seem reasonable compared to conspiracy theorists, but his stealth denial is far more damaging; Bret Stephens’s opinions aren’t the problem: Ideological diversity doesn't justify lowering argumentative standards for conservatives, or anyone else; and Bret Stephens isn’t the only problem at the New York Times op-ed page: From Friedman to Bruni, the paper of record’s columnists are abysmal. Mike the Mad Biologist on the ethics of a New York Times subscription.