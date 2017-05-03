From Harper’s, Robert Paxton on American Duce: Is Donald Trump a fascist or a plutocrat? Fascism has already come to America: For generations of black Americans, the United States between the end of Reconstruction and the civil rights movement was a dystopian state. Trump is now talking about consolidating his power. Has Trump increased the power of the presidency? How Trump has reshaped the presidency, and how it’s changed him, too. Trump is an authoritarian in his actions and his words — and words are actions. The five ways President Trump has already damaged democracy at home and abroad. Eric Levitz on all the norms the president has already destroyed. Congratulations, Mr President, on your wild romp through all norms and rules. Francis Fukuyama on how Trump has already started building a legacy — it’s highly negative.

How Trump could get fired: The Constitution offers two main paths for removing a President from office — how feasible are they? Donald Trump and the erosion of American democracy: With his attacks on judges, journalists and critics, U.S. President Donald Trump is chipping away at the foundations of democracy — is the American Constitution strong enough to withstand the assault? Timothy Snyder: “It’s pretty much inevitable” that Trump will try to stage a coup and overthrow democracy.