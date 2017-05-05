There are at least 22 Democrats thinking about running for president in 2020. To run for president, Sen. Warren needs to hone her message. Democrats say they need a better economic message — Ohio’s Sherrod Brown thinks he has one. Why did Trump win? New research by Democrats offers a worrisome answer. Can Democrats win back Obama-Trump voters? Appalachia needs big government: How Donald Trump betrayed the region — and how Democrats can win it back. Economics, not identity, is key to reviving American liberalism: Democrats ought to focus on voters’ concerns about wage stagnation and job insecurity.